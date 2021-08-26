Taylor Swift Shares Cute TikTok Video Proving That She's Always Been a Cat Lady at Heart

The video marks the second post that the "Shake It Off" singer has shared on the social media app

Taylor Swift is a proud cat lady!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old musician shared a TikTok video where she joked about being the owner of multiple cats.

The video starts with a clip of Swift's interview from a 2014 episode of Live With Kelly and Michael. The "Cardigan" singer explains that she had qualms about welcoming too many felines into her life in the segment.

"Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvassing everyone I knew, saying, 'Is cats, cat lady?' Two cats is cats, and there's more than one. And they're like, 'No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party,'" Swift says in the 2014 clip.

The TikTok video then transitions to a scene of Swift holding her beloved feline Meredith as she dances across the room, before another shot of the "Shake It Off" crooner holding her two others cats, Benjamin and Olivia, follows.

"*little did she know*," Swift captioned the cute and funny clip, adding the hashtags "#swifttok" "#catsoftiktok" and "#meow."

Last year, British retailer Matalan took a look at the Google search data for celebrity pets in 2020 and found that Swift's kitties were the most searched for celebrity pets of the year. The animals, who frequently make appearances on Swift's Instagram, inspired over 979,000 searches.

Set to the tune of the song "Screwface Capital" by British rapper Dave, the seconds-long clip sees Swift channeling her most recent bodies of work through themed outfits. Swift's 2020 albums, Folklore and Evermore, as well as the 2021 re-release of her 2008 LP, Fearless, are all featured in the inaugural TikTok video.

The "Blank Space" singer also teases the forthcoming release of the re-recorded version of her 2012 album, Red, in the clip.