Taylor Swift Shares Cute Photo of Her Pet Cat Olivia Benson Relaxing ‘Off Duty’

This celeb pet is off the clock and on the couch!

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift shared a silly photo of her cat Olivia Benson — named after Mariska Hargitay's detective character on Law & Order: SVU — appearing unbothered as she sprawled out while lying on her back. The "Lover" singer, 30, documented the adorable moment with the furry white cat staring directly into the camera.

"Captain Olivia Benson off duty like-," she captioned the post.

Olivia is one of Swift's three pet cats. The Grammy winner also enjoys cute moments with her Grey's Anatomy–namesake kitty, Meredith Grey, and most recently adopted Benjamin Button from the set of her "ME!" music video.

Revealing the new addition to fans last April, Swift captioned a photo of herself cuddling little Benjamin, "And then there were three..."

“He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” she explained in an Instagram Live session at the time, adding that he was part of a program that “tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff.”

The handler asked the musician if she wanted to hold the cat before they shot their scene together. “She handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring and … he looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love.”

“He literally looked at me like, ‘Adopt me please.’ And I was like, ‘Okay I’m going to do that,’” Swift added of Benjamin. “He’s just the best boy. He’s the best little guy.”

In October, the proud cat lover shared a tribute to her pets in honor of National Cat Day.

“Hug your cat today. Or don’t, if your cat hates hugs. But anyway. Happy #NationalCatDay from me, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. 😸😸😸👱🏻‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption of a black-and-white photo featuring herself snuggling up with Olivia.

Last year, Swift told Time magazine about the major influences in her life, with social media platform Tumblr and musician Paul McCartney making the list — but the No. 1 spot going to her feline companions.

“I’m obsessed with them,” the “You Need to Calm Down” singer gushed in the video. “They’re just a real joy to live with.”

Swift also explained at the time how she was prepping for her role in the 2019 movie musical Cats, for which she became a singing, high heels–wearing feline herself.

“When a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, I’ve got to do this,” Swift said. “This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies. So I went to cat school, which they have on set readily available for us, learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could.”