Taylor Swift's 2020 Holiday Cards Stars Her 3 Adorable Cats in Festive Outfits

"Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore," the card from the singer-songwriter reads

Taylor Swift (and her cats) are getting into the holiday spirit!

On Tuesday, Louisville public radio DJ Kyle Meredith shared that he received an adorable and festive holiday card from the 30-year-old singer in a post shared on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Featuring her three cats — Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button — Swift's card shows the trio of animals decked out in stylish holiday gear standing amongst a moody black-and-white forested background, which is similar to imagery from the singer's recent Folklore album.

"Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore," the card from the Grammy award-winning artist reads, referencing her record-breaking 2020 album. "Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management."

Alongside his social media post, Meredith wrote, "Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season. And cats in Santa hats make it even better," beside two shots of the card gifted to him.

Following Meredith's post, Swift's loyal legion of fans — collectively known as Swifties — reacted to the "Love Story" crooner's holiday sentiment, where many questioned how they could also receive a card from their favorite singer.

"I would ruin myself a million little times for this Christmas card," one user wrote as another added, "Still waiting on @taylorswift13 to send my Christmas card so I can die happy."

Last month, British retailer Matalan took a look at the Google search data for celebrity pets in 2020 and found that Swift's trio of kitties were the most searched for celebrity pets of the year.

The felines, who frequently make appearances on Swift's Instagram, inspired over 979,000 searches.