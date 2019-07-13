Taylor Swift Posts 'Cat Lady Thirst Trap' of Adorable Feline Benjamin Button

Taylor Swift is a self-proclaimed “cat lady” — and isn’t afraid to show it!

The pop star, 29, shared an adorable picture of her blue-eyed cat Benjamin Button on Instagram Saturday.

“Cat lady thirst trap,” Swift wrote along with a photo of the newest member of her feline family, whom she adopted in April.

Swift now counts Benjamin Button among her three cats, joining Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, named after the Law & Order: SVU and Grey’s Anatomy characters played by Mariska Hargitay and Ellen Pompeo, respectively.

Benjamin Button became an internet sensation after co-starring in Swift’s “ME!” music video alongside Panic! at the Disco’s Brandon Urie.

The “Shake it Off” singer confirmed the cat was hers shortly thereafter.

“He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” she explained at the time, adding that he was part of a program that “tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff.”

When the cat’s on-set handler handed the then-kitten over to her during the music video shoot, Swift says it was love at first sight.

“She (the handler) handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring and … he looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love. I looked at Brendon and he’s like, ‘You’re going to get the cat aren’t you?’“

“It was truly love at first sight, love at first purr,” Urie added. “You did not stop. It was just adorable.”

Swift’s photo of her cat comes after she spoke out against music manager Scooter Braun, who purchased the rights to her music catalog when he acquired her former label Big Machine Label Group.

Braun, who manages such superstars ranging from Justin Bieber to Ariana Grande, bought the label and her catalog for $300 million earlier this month, a move that “grossed out” Swift and made her recall Braun being a “manipulative bully” throughout her career.

Swift’s new album, Lover, is scheduled for an Aug. 23 release.