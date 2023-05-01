Taylor Swift had the perfect way to fill the time during a minor technical difficulty at her show in Atlanta over the weekend.

During her Saturday night Eras Tour stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia, Swift temporarily lost the ability to hear through her in-ear monitors. But instead of stepping off stage, the 33-year-old singer remained at the piano ... and told a joke.

"Okay so ... a cat walks into a library and the cat says, 'Um yes I'll have some tuna fish please,' " Swift said as the crowd cracked up. "And the lady at the counter says, 'Sir this is a library.' And the cat says [whispering], 'Oh I'm sorry, I'll have some tuna fish please.' "

After some roars from her fans, Swift said, "I'm so sorry. My ears are back. Just at the perfect time because that was like a ... dad joke from hell."

Swift knows a thing or two about cat jokes: the singing superstar is mom to three felines, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. The animals often star on her Instagram and TikTok feeds and have even appeared in some of her past projects.

Swift has spoken several times over the years about why she developed such an affinity for cats, once telling TIME, "They're very dignified. They're independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life."

Meredith Grey (named for Grey's Anatomy's namesake character) was the first to join the fam in 2011; Olivia Benson (named for Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: SVU superstar) came along in 2014; and Benjamin Button (named for Brad Pitt's big movie) was adopted off the set of Swift's video for "ME!" in 2019.

Swift's cat-lover status has even done some good. Ahead of the Houston stop on her Eras Tour, a local animal shelter announced it was reducing its cat adoption fees as a nod to Swift's passion for the animal.

Posting the program announcement — aptly named "Lucky $13" — to its website, the HHS shared: "KARMA IS A CAT, PURRING IN MY LAP 'CAUSE IT LOVES ME!!!"