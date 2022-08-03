Taylor Lautner Says He'll 'Find Some Special Way' to Incorporate His Dogs into His Wedding

Taylor Lautner is all about including his two rescue dogs in his big life moments.

While chatting with PEOPLE about the Clear the Shelters campaign, sponsored by Hill's Pet Nutrition, the actor, 30, says that he and his fiancée Taylor Dome plan to incorporate their two pups — Remi and Lily — into their upcoming wedding day.

Noting that he and Dome, 25, "have not figured out yet" how exactly they'll feature their canine companions in the nuptials, Lauter tells PEOPLE exclusively, "We're still discussing all things wedding."

"But," he continues, "I'm sure that we'll definitely find some special way that they can be involved because they are family members."

Lautner and Dome, a registered nurse, went public with their relationship in 2018 and got engaged in November 2021. When the pair first met, Dome was already a pet parent to Lily. "[She] came in and swooped me off my feet," Lautner says of Dome's pup. "I fell in love with Lily."

After some time, though, the Twilight star explains that Dome "started the whole Lily could use a sibling thing, and I was like, 'Well, could she or is she better off being an only child?' And she was like, 'No, she would do so well with a sibling.' "

Lautner says he "eventually caved," What sold him on rescuing the couple's pup Remi was seeing a picture of her and learning more about her past.

"Remi, her seven other siblings, and their mom were abandoned in a field for two weeks when they were born. And I was just like, 'I cannot say no to this,'" the actor says.

Lautner describes Remi and Lily as "very interesting mixes" of breeds, and says "they couldn't be any different in personality."

"They're complete opposites. Lily just wants to be left alone, wants to nap ... [while] Remy is the opposite. Let's play, play, play, eat, eat, eat," he adds.

For Lautner, being a dog dad to the rescue pups is a feeling like no other. "I feel like they give me more than I give them," he shares. "I try and do anything I can to be there for them."

His favorite part of his pet parent role "is how happy they make me," Lautner says, adding that his two pups "just add that extra happiness and love to every single day."

"They complete our family, so it's just been a huge life changer for us," the Home Team actor continues. "You actually can feel how thankful and how life-loving your adopted pets are."

"They just love life, loves us more than anything, love people in general, and you can just really feel it."

Currently, the star is working with NBC Universal Local and Hill's for the Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign. According to a press release from Clear the Shelters, around 6.3 million pets enter animal shelters annually across the United States.

"[This campaign] pulls on my heartstrings, and I'm very passionate about [it] because of how much Remy and Lily have changed our lives for the best," Lautner tells PEOPLE. "And now more than ever is the time to be adopting pets because there are more pets going into the shelters than coming out."

"So we can use anybody and everybody that is ready to have their lives transformed, just like me and my fianceé's, to get out there and adopt from their local shelter," the Scream Queens alum adds.

Since 2015, the Clear the Shelters campaign has connected pet parents with furry friends for free or with reduced adoption fees. Clear the Shelter's eight years of effort has helped over 700,000 pets find forever homes. In 2021, the campaign resulted in more than 140,000 adoptions and raised more than $500,000 for animal welfare causes.

For the 2022 campaign, which runs from Aug. 1-31, Hill's — marking its fifth consecutive year as the campaign's national sponsor — will provide adoption kits to new pet parents at select Clear the Shelters partner shelters.

To learn more about Clear the Shelters and how to participate, visit hillscleartheshelters.com.