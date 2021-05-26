The babies come from 26 Tasmanian devils that were re-introduced into Australia in 2020, with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky helping release 11 of the animals

Wild Tasmanian Devils Born in Australia for the First Time in 3,000 Years: 'What a Moment!'

Nature is being restored!

Seven Tasmanian devil joeys were born in the wild in Australia for the first time in more than 3,000 years. This exciting news comes after Aussie Ark released 26 of the marsupials into a protected wilderness area in mainland Australia, in partnership with Re:wild and WildArk. The organization picked the Tasmanian devils to release based on which were the "most suitable to breed with one another without any inbreeding," according to a release from Global Wildlife Conservation.

"We have been working tirelessly for the better part of 10 years to return devils to the wild of mainland Australia with the hope that they would establish a sustainable population," Tim Faulkner, president of Aussie Ark, said in a statement.

Tasmanian devil release, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Hosk Credit: Courtesy WildArk

Tasmanian Devils Tasmanian Devil | Credit: Aussie Ark

Faulkner added, "Once they were back in the wild, it was up to them, which was nerve-wracking. We had been watching them from afar until it was time to step in and confirm the birth of our first wild joeys. And what a moment it was!"

Now that Aussie Ark knows there are seven joeys, they will monitor the babies during follow-up pouch checks. All of the new arrivals are currently all in great health.

"The fact that the adults have adapted so quickly is remarkable, and the joeys are one of the most tangible signs that the reintroduction of Tasmanian devils is working," Don Church, president of Re:wild, said in a statement.

The Tasmanian devil — marked as endangered by the IUCN Red List — was introduced back into Australia's ecosystem to "restore and rebalance the wild to the benefit of other native wildlife, to the climate, and to people," Church said.

Tasmanian Devils Tasmanian Devils | Credit: Aussie Ark

Tasmanian Devils Tasmanian Devils | Credit: Aussie Ark

The animals are important to Australia because they "help control feral cats and foxes that threaten other endangered and endemic species. And because they are scavengers, they help keep their home clean and free of disease," according to Aussie Ark.

Aussie Ark estimates 20 joeys will be born in the wild by the end of the year. The organizations aim to reintroduce 40 more Tasmanian devils into the Australian wild in the next two years.

The reintroduced Tasmanian devils will continue being monitored through regular surveys, radio collars fit with transmitters, and camera traps.

Tasmanian devils declined in population over 3,000 years ago due to the introduction of the dingo, a pack animal that pushed the Tasmanian devil out of mainland Australia.