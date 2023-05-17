Endangered Tasmanian Devil Released into Wild by Chris Hemsworth Gives Birth to Triplets

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky helped Tasmanian devils return to the Australian mainland in 2020 after 3,000 years away

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 05:47 PM
Chris Hemsworth
Photo: Aussie Ark

One of eleven endangered Tasmanian devils released into the Australian wild in 2020 is a mom!

The Tasmanian devil named Adventurous Lisa was released into a 1,000-acre wildlife sanctuary in Australia's Barrington Tops by Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Their efforts were part of a collaborative project between Aussie Ark, Re:wild, WildArk, and the Australian Reptile Park, that began after the Tasmanian devil population vanished entirely from mainland Australia.

Tasmanian devil
Aussie Ark

Before Hemsworth and Pataky reintroduced the little marsupials to Australia, the last time a Tasmanian devil set a paw on Australia's mainland had been over 3,000 years ago. Since their reintroduction, the 11 animals have been monitored through regular surveys, radio collars fitted with transmitters, and camera traps.

Aussie Ark discovered Lisa's joeys through one of their routine health examinations.

Aussie Ark managing director Tim Faulkner explained in a news release: "We were in the middle of routine devil health checks when we were overjoyed to discover Lisa had joeys."

"This is the very first confirmed devil joeys of 2023, and proof yet again that our breeding program and rewilding program is working," he added.

Tasmanian devil
Aussie Ark

"This is a great example of how returning a species to its wild home can rewild the entire ecosystem," Janice Chanson, a Re:wild senior associate of species conservation, shared in a statement. "This is particularly important in combatting climate change and biodiversity loss and in improving the overall health of our planet."

After the discovery, initial pouch checks showed that Lisa's joeys appeared in excellent health. Aussie Ark rangers are expected to continue monitoring Lisa through camera traps and will conduct follow-up pouch checks in the coming weeks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The birth gives wildlife conservationists hope for the endangered species; 45 Tasmanian devil joeys are expected to be born in the wild sanctuary this year. The creatures, mainly found in Tasmania, could help control feral cat and fox populations in Australia that threaten other endangered and endemic species.

Related Articles
Tasmanian Devils
Wild Tasmanian Devils Born in Australia for the First Time in 3,000 Years: 'What a Moment!'
Tasmanian devil release, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Hosk
After 3,000 Years Away, Tasmanian Devils Return to Australia With Help From Chris Hemsworth
koala release
After Surviving Australia's Bushfires, a Koala Mom and Her Baby Have Returned to the Wild
Critically Endangered Sumatran orangutan gives birth
Critically Endangered Orangutan Gives Birth at California Zoo — See Her Adorable Baby!
wild hog piglet birth at disney world
Disney World Celebrates Mother's Day Early With Adorable Piglet Birth at Animal Kingdom
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Tasmanian Devil
Woman Finds Tasmanian Devil in Home After Mistaking Wild Animal for Golden Retriever's Dog Toy
In this March 9, 1995 file photo, trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami. The mayor of Miami Beach and other South Florida leaders are joining the opposition to the orca's decades-long captivity at the Miami Seaquarium. Seaquarium officials say Lolita is healthy and removing her would be cruel and traumatic. Their critics plan to protest Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015, outside the Miami attraction.
Lolita the Orca Whale May Return to the Wild After 5 Decades in Captivity at Miami Seaquarium
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Chris Hemsworth attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Orangutan release
Mother and Daughter Orangutans Released into the Wild to 'Revert Impending Extinction Crisis'
hemsworth,pine,pratt,evans
45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises
Chris Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky Got 'Competitive' with Husband Chris Hemsworth on the Set of Action Movie 'Interceptor'
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
grey whale gives birth in front of tour group
Gray Whale Gives Birth in Front of Boats Filled with Amazed Onlookers in California — Watch!
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Rescue Saves Pregnant Dog from Freezing Weather Days Before Pet Gives Birth to 9 Puppies