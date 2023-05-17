Endangered Tasmanian Devil Released into Wild by Chris Hemsworth Gives Birth to Triplets

One of eleven endangered Tasmanian devils released into the Australian wild in 2020 is a mom!

The Tasmanian devil named Adventurous Lisa was released into a 1,000-acre wildlife sanctuary in Australia's Barrington Tops by Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Their efforts were part of a collaborative project between Aussie Ark, Re:wild, WildArk, and the Australian Reptile Park, that began after the Tasmanian devil population vanished entirely from mainland Australia.

Aussie Ark

Before Hemsworth and Pataky reintroduced the little marsupials to Australia, the last time a Tasmanian devil set a paw on Australia's mainland had been over 3,000 years ago. Since their reintroduction, the 11 animals have been monitored through regular surveys, radio collars fitted with transmitters, and camera traps.

Aussie Ark discovered Lisa's joeys through one of their routine health examinations.

Aussie Ark managing director Tim Faulkner explained in a news release: "We were in the middle of routine devil health checks when we were overjoyed to discover Lisa had joeys."

"This is the very first confirmed devil joeys of 2023, and proof yet again that our breeding program and rewilding program is working," he added.

Aussie Ark

"This is a great example of how returning a species to its wild home can rewild the entire ecosystem," Janice Chanson, a Re:wild senior associate of species conservation, shared in a statement. "This is particularly important in combatting climate change and biodiversity loss and in improving the overall health of our planet."

After the discovery, initial pouch checks showed that Lisa's joeys appeared in excellent health. Aussie Ark rangers are expected to continue monitoring Lisa through camera traps and will conduct follow-up pouch checks in the coming weeks.

The birth gives wildlife conservationists hope for the endangered species; 45 Tasmanian devil joeys are expected to be born in the wild sanctuary this year. The creatures, mainly found in Tasmania, could help control feral cat and fox populations in Australia that threaten other endangered and endemic species.