The five lion cubs, named Khari, Luzuko, Malika, Zuri, and Ayanna, met the public for the first time at Taronga Zoo Sydney on Thursday

Party of Five: Australian Zoo Introduces its 5 New Lion Cubs to the Public With Sweet Video

Taronga Zoo Sydney's lion pride has grown by five.

The Australian zoo introduced its five new lion cubs to the public on Thursday. The cub quintet was born in August. Until recently, the baby lions had been behind the scenes at the zoo bonding with their mom.

This week Taronga Zoo Sydney started moving the lion family into their public exhibit at the park, so they were confident and comfortable during their public debut on Thursday. Guests to the zoo can now catch glimpses of the five little lions during a visit to the zoo.

For many animal lovers, this won't be their first time seeing the cubs. Fans of the animal family could watch the cubs through Taronga TV's cub cam while they were off-exhibit. Through the cub cam, viewers saw the baby animal experience significant milestones, like feeling grass for the first time at five weeks old.

But now, visitors to the zoo can see the lions face to face. The five cubs are now 12 weeks old, and each weighs around 13 pounds, but they are growing every week. Taronga Zoo Sydney made a video for the lion lovers who could not make it to the cubs' debut. The adorable clip shows the lions pawing through their new exhibit and palling around with mom.

Before their debut, the cubs were named Khari, Luzuko, Malika, Zuri, and Ayanna.