Tarek El Moussa and Fiancée Heather Rae Young Surprise His Kids With a Puppy: 'Meet Bugz'

There's a new member of the El Moussa family!

On Friday, Tarek El Moussa revealed that he and fiancée Heather Rae Young had adopted a puppy. In a video posted to both of their Instagram Stories, El Moussa's kids run into the room to give them hugs before noticing the dog.

"What is that?!" El Moussa teases as his daughter Taylor, 10½, and son Brayden, 5½, notice the small black dog running through the kitchen.

"Surprise!!! We added to the El Moussa family!!" he wrote on the post. "Meet Bugz El Moussa."

The new addition comes as El Moussa and Young are busy planning their wedding, a pending affair they recently started replanning after "switching up" the location and design.

Heather Young Credit: Heather Young/instagram

El Moussa shares his two kids with ex-wife and Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack.

Young previously opened up to PEOPLE about being a "bonus" mom to Taylor and Brayden, explaining that they are a major part of their life.

"The kids are a huge part of our lives. I'm raising the kids with Tarek and I love being a 'bonus mom,' " Young said in July. "I love kids. I never knew I was going to have kids in my life."

El Moussa told PEOPLE that fiancée Young is "a rock-star mom."

"The babies adore her more than anything I could imagine. They're obsessed with her — literally obsessed with her. The four of us slept in the same bed last night," he said.

Tarek El Moussa Tarek El Moussa and kids with Heather Rae Young | Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

It looks like Bugz will be the only addition to the family, at least for now. During an appearance on E! Daily Pop in June, Young said she and El Moussa aren't trying to have any kids in the near future.

"We actually talked about this, because I'm turning 34 this year, which isn't old obviously, but I already feel like I have two kids," she said. "I'm raising Tarek's babies, and we have them 50 percent of the time. I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they're mine. I wouldn't be able to do it any other way."

The reality star didn't completely rule out the possibility of adding to their family one day; however, she added that the timing isn't right for the couple.