Here's Your Friendly Video Reminder that Tarantula Spiders Know How to Swim

It’s summer — a time to celebrate the warm weather and to hide from all the peculiar dangers this season brings.

A Facebook tidbit first posted eight months ago by Big Bend Ranch State Park-Texas Parks and Wildlife, recently resurfaced just in time for your next trip to an ocean, lake or pool.

According to the park, tarantulas can swim. The large spiders are able to use their legs like paddles and “row across water.”

In case you don’t want to take the Texas state park at their word, they also posted a video to go along with their claim.

RELATED: Summer Has Arrived — Here’s How to Avoid Animal Attacks & More Warm Weather Health Hazards

The clip shows a tarantula “paddling” around a body of water at Big Bend Ranch State Park without too much trouble.

So next time you are at the ocean dodging beach umbrellas, make sure to keep an eye out for swimming tarantulas too.

At least these water-loving arachnids don’t eat entire possums.