The actress said that her French bulldog "had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn't take it"

Taraji P. Henson Mourns the Death of Her Dog K-Ball After Post-Surgery Complications: 'I Am a Wreck'

Taraji P. Henson is mourning the loss of her beloved French bulldog K-Ball, who died over the weekend following complications from surgery.

The Empire actress, 50, announced her pup had died in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday morning, two days after asking her fans to pray for K-Ball's recovery.

"Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH," Henson wrote. "KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years. KBall you calmed mommy's anxiety. What will I do without you. Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!!!"

"I couldn't watch you suffer any longer. Life was rough on this lil guy," Henson added, explaining to her followers that K-Ball had breathing issues and "his trachea was the size of a straw so breathing and eating and playing was becoming very difficult for him."

"He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn't take it," Henson continued. "I gave you the best three years ever. Private jets vacations shopping movie sets photo shoots the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! "

"Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!! #RIPKBallHenson 💔💔💔😢😢😢😭😭😭😞," she concluded her emotional post.

Henson's followers flooded her post with sweet messages of support. "So so sorry, I know this is rough. sending tons of love & healing energy your way😢❤️," said rapper Chika, while actress Uzo Aduba commented three heart emojis.

On Saturday, Henson asked her Instagram followers for their prayers and support for K-Ball, who was "having some complications after his surgery. "

"He is fighting and I am loosing my mind. PLEASE KEEPFIGHTING @kballhensonMOMMY NEEDS YOU!!!!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," Henson wrote in the caption of the post, which stars like Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis, Vivica A Fox and January Jones commented on to offer their support.

Henson became a dog mom to K-Ball around Christmas time back in December 2017, just weeks after she'd lost her beloved Uncle Willie, her dog of 16 years.

"I got a baby, and his name is K-Ball," she shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan in January 2018, explaining that she chose the name for her new canine because he looks like both a "little baby football player and … Yoda."