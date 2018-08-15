Sorry Johnny Weir: Tara Lipinski's Best Friend Is Her Dog Dublin

Tara Lipinski met her best friend under some strange circumstances.

The Olympic gold medalist, 36, came home six years ago to find her lawn decked out in “It’s a Boy!” signs and blue balloons. Confused as to whose baby shower she’d just wandered into, Lipinski got answers when her parents surprised her with a boy puppy named Dublin for her birthday.

Dublin and the figure skater have been inseparable ever since. The large brown dog, whose tail is always wagging, often travels with Lipinski and her husband Todd Kapostasy, and especially loves trips to the ocean.

The dog has everything you could want in a best friend. He’s always in a good mood, loves activities, makes a friend out of everyone he meets and doesn’t begrudge you when you can’t hang out.

As Lipinski explains to PeopleTV in the clip above, she was worried Dublin would be upset with her after being away for the 2017 Winter Olympics for close to a month. But instead of giving his mom the silent treatment, he greeted her with thousands of kisses.