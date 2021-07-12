A member of South Dakota's Pennington County Search and Rescue K-9 team, Tango the dog is trained to help their handler find missing individuals.

Tango the Hero Search and Rescue Dog Finds Lost Teen 3 Hours After They Went Missing

Take a bow, Tango!

According to KELO, Tango, the search and rescue dog, put their skills to use and helped South Dakota's Pennington County Sheriff's Office find a missing 17-year-old.

The teen's family reported that their child went missing on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. In response to the call, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office worked with the Pennington County Search and Rescue K-9 Team, the U.S. Forest Service, and South Dakota's Game, Fish, and Parks Department to create a search party to look for the teen near Pactola Reservoir.

Even though the search had plenty of manpower, it was a dog who found the missing person. Tango, a trained canine with the Pennington County Search and Rescue K-9 Team, was the first to locate the missing teen and led human searchers to the child, according to a Facebook post from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

"Search dog 'Tango' was deployed from the area the teen was last seen and was able to lead searchers to the missing teen who was found safe and unharmed around 9:30 p.m. and reunited with family," the post shared.