Tamra Judge's 13-Year-Old Dog Bronx Dies: 'Our Lives Will Never Be the Same Without You'

Tamra Judge is mourning the loss of her beloved pit bull, Bronx, who died on Monday at the age of 13.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club star shared a series of sweet photos of her dog on social media after his death, explaining her family came together to say goodbye to him on 8:30 a.m. local time.

"Goodnight sweet boy," Judge, 54, wrote on Instagram "We had 13 amazing years with big boy Bronx. Our lives will never be the same without you buddy. Rest In Paradise 🐶 #alldogsgotoheaven."

"You'll forever be apart of our family and in our hearts forever," she added, on Twitter.

Judge had first alerted her followers to Bronx's ailing health on Sunday, posting to Twitter a picture of the pooch lying in a veterinarian's office.

"It's not been an easy day today," Judge wrote. "Our big boy Bronx is in so much pain and it's time to let him go and be in peace."

She followed by sharing other photos of Bronx through the years, including one of him as a puppy. He spent one last night with his favorite Spider-Man blanket, she said.

"I don't know how we are going to get through this," Judge explained.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared Bronx with husband Eddie. She's also mom to daughters Sophia, 16, and Sidney, 21, plus sons Spencer, 21, and Ryan, 36.

Bronx often appeared on RHOC alongside Judge and her family, in the title cards to the Bravo show.

Over the years, Judge has often taken to social media to share photos of Bronx's hijinks, including his penchant for carrying several pairs of socks around the house in his mouth.

She's also been open about Bronx's health issues, sharing in August 2020 that her husband Eddie, "found a lump" in the dog's neck while hugging him. In a later update, she shared that a biopsy showed "epithelial neoplasm with neuroendocrine features," and that he would be seeing a specialist.

Also on Sunday, Judge shared that her mom Sandy was headed to a hospital after suffering severe stomach pains. She has yet to be released.