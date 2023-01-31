Tamarin Monkeys Reported Missing from Dallas Zoo Located Inside a Closet at an Abandoned Home

A pair of two emperor tamarin monkeys that went missing from Dallas Zoo on Monday have been safely located.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department shared an update on their Twitter page announcing that the monkeys were found at an abandoned home in the nearby city of Lancaster.

Next to a picture of one of the monkeys, the Dallas PD explained: "Dallas Police, with the help of the Lancaster Police Department, located the two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo at an abandoned home in Lancaster. Pictured is one of the animals still inside the closet of the house. The monkeys have been returned to the zoo."

No arrests have been made in connection to the case, a representative for the Dallas PD tells PEOPLE.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Dallas PD told PEOPLE that a preliminary investigation into their disappearance determined that "an intentional cut" was made into a tamarin monkey enclosure at the zoo.

While the investigation remains ongoing, officials believe that the animals were intentionally taken from the enclosure.

After their recovery, the Dallas Zoo tells PEOPLE that they are "thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found."

According to a zoo representative, staff received a call from the Dallas PD stating that the animals were located early in the evening and assisted the zoo in returning the monkeys back to their grounds.

The moneys are scheduled to undergo a full evaluation on Tuesday evening, and an update on their health is expected to be announced by the Dallas Zoo on Wednesday with additional details about their recovery expected to be released by Dallas PD.

Their return comes after multiple animals have been reported missing from the Texas-based zoo.

Most recently, the Dallas Zoo reported that one of its endangered vultures living in the zoo's Wilds of Africa habitats was found dead over the weekend and added in a Facebook post on Sunday: "The animal care team is heartbroken over this tremendous loss. Please keep them in your thoughts as they process what has happened."

A 4-year-old clouded leopard named Nova went missing on Jan. 14, prompting the zoo to close for the day. While she was located near her enclosure later that day, an investigation by Dallas PD on Jan. 16 showed that a cutting tool was used to make an opening in the fencing surrounding Nova's habitat on the same day of her escape.

The same type of cut was found in the area housing the zoo's langurs, a small breed of monkey. The cutting of the two enclosures remains under investigation.