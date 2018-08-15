Take Your Cat to the Vet Day Is Approaching — and Ian Somerhalder Wants You to 'Celebrate'

Before Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed welcomed their first child, a little girl named Bodhi, the Vampire Diaries actor was a cat dad many times over.

Felines have always held a special spot in the heart of the actor, who, along with supporting kitty-based ventures like CatCon, is also a big fan of Take Your Cat to the Vet Day.

This “holiday” is on Aug. 22, and while it might not be as flashy as Halloween, it is important.

As Somerhalder describes to PeopleTV, “I have detected things in [my cat] Moke that were early, that we were able to correct. Had they gone unnoticed or unchecked, they would’ve become very problematic and would’ve ended his life.”

Thanks to Somerhalder’s vigilance and routine vet visits, his cat Moke, whom the actor found while filming Lost in Hawaii, is now 14 years old and still purring.