Switzerland Zoo Announces Birth of Rare Albino Giant Galapagos Tortoise: 'Phenomenon of Nature'

A Switzerland zoo is introducing a "new phenomenon of nature" at its facility.

On Thursday, the Tropiquarium Zoo in Servion, Switzerland, announced it recently welcomed two baby giant Galapagos tortoises. One tortoise has darker coloring, like its parents, and one has albinism — a rarity for the species. The sex of the baby tortoises has yet to be determined.

"Incredible birth in the Tropiquarium! We had the surprise of a baby albino among our baby Galapagos giant tortoises, a phenomenon that had never been seen in zoos or in the wild," the zoo said on social media, alongside photos of the rare tortoise.

Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty

"These endangered turtles were born as part of a conservation program. These are rare and exceptional births, especially for the albino baby. This is the first time in the world that an albino Galapagos tortoise has been born and kept in captivity," the facility added. "Albinism is rare in tortoises with about one in 100,000 individuals compared to about one in 20,000 individuals in humans."

The zoo said the tortoises have settled into their new homes and are "doing well and very energetic." The rare albino tortoise is out on exhibit, so zoo guests can meet the unique creature.

"With his red eyes and white shell, he's the new Swiss mascot," the zoo said.

Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty

The albino baby hatched on May 1 after its mother laid five eggs on Feb. 11, Reuters reported. The other baby hatched on May 5. According to the zoo, the species has a low success rate for reproduction.