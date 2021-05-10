Watch Zoo Gorilla Mom Share Sweet Moment with Mother Carrying Her Newborn Baby at Boston Zoo

A mother shared a special moment with Kiki the gorilla at the Franklin Park Zoo when the primate became fascinated with the woman's sleeping newborn son

Human moms aren't the only ones gushing over their newborns — gorillas are too.

Earlier this month, Emmelina Austin and her five-week-old son Canyon visited the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. While visiting the Massachusetts zoo's gorilla exhibit, Emmelina said she noticed one of the primates was looking at her sleeping newborn son.

"She kept looking around the corner of the cave, and I was like, 'She's looking at Canyon,'" Emmelina told News Center Maine.

The mom from Jefferson, Maine, described the moment the gorilla came over to see her son up close, which was caught on camera.

"For well over five minutes, she just sat there watching [Canyon], just staring at him, just so lovingly," Emmelina continued.

On Saturday, Emmelina's husband, Michael Austin, uploaded the video of the adorable interaction to YouTube.

"This gorilla is Kiki. She recently had a baby named Pablo. My wife, Emmelina, also had a baby five weeks previous to this video. Kiki had brought her baby over to us and shared a connection with my wife and our baby boy Canyon," Michael captioned the clip, which has over 71,000 views.

In the video, Kiki sits with her new baby, Pablo, near the safety glass of her exhibit next to Emmelina holding her son. The mother gorilla stares at and gently gestures towards the human infant and puts her hand against the glass near the sleeping child's head.

"When I walked into the zoo that day, I never could've imagined that we would have had that experience," Emmelina told the NBC affiliate. "It was so beautiful, and we walked out just over the moon."