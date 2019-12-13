Why Yes, You Can Buy a Cozy Knit Sweater for Your Pet Chicken on Etsy

Image zoom AnimalFunandFashion/Etsy

Our interest was beaked — er, piqued — this week when Country Living highlighted a rather unique Etsy find: a crocheted Christmas sweater for chickens.

The piece, ranging in size from extra-small (4.5 in. from the neck to the bottom) to large (9 in.) and retailing for $14.99 to $18.45, is red with white trim and wooden Santa-emblazoned buttons. Custom colors are available, too.

“Do you have laying hens outside in the cold?” reads the description by seller Animal Fun and Fashion. “Don’t ruffle any feathers! Get those girls in a sweater to keep them happy and warm.”

“A perfect Christmas gift!” he or she adds.

Positive comments tout the adorableness of the product and the “perfect fit,” however, some on Country Living pointed out that it can actually be dangerous to keep chickens in clothing because of their feathers.

In response, the seller wrote, “I have been advised that these sweaters may not be safe for chickens to wear constantly. They can interfere with molting, or their feet can become tangled in the yarn if the fit is not correct. Buyer holds all responsibility for the safety of their chickens.”

While the items are currently sold out for the season, here’s hoping it’ll be restocked in the months ahead.