Survivor: One World Winner Kim Spradlin: I Want a Dog!

She’s got $1 million (and another $100,000) to spend now that she’s won Survivor: One World, but Kim Spradlin doesn’t have big plans to splurge – on much.

“The only thing I’m buying when I get home is a dog – a Boston terrier,” she tells PEOPLE. “I’m really excited to get a dog and just love it forever.”

The 29-year-old champ from San Antonio, Texas, began the season having come off a divorce, but Spradlin’s life is looking up.

“The whole year has been so awesome,” she says. “I feel so excited and I love my life the way it is, so this is is just icing on the cake.”

