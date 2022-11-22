Survey Finds Most Owners Buy Their Pet a Holiday Gift — but Only 58 Percent Wrap Those Presents

The holidays are here, and that means holiday shopping.

And if you're a pet owner, your furry friend is likely on your gift list, according to Chewy.

The online pet supplies retailer recently polled hundreds of pet parents about how they plan to include their animals in holiday celebrations.

Out of the owners surveyed, 94 percent said they planned to shop for their pet this holiday season — with 58 percent sharing that they plan to buy their pet two to three gifts. Some owners admitted to putting their pets at the top of their "nice" list, with 65 percent of polled owners admitting they buy gifts for their pets before gifts for other family members. And while most pet parents want to spread the cheer with their pets this year, not all are planning to go all out with gift decorating.

Chewy found that only 58 percent of pet owners polled wrap their animals' gifts, and 87 percent plan to get stockings to hold their pets' holiday goodies.

Gift-giving isn't the only holiday tradition pets take part in. One in three pet parents polled by Chewy plans to bake holiday-themed treats for their pet, and one in four said they would incorporate animals into their holiday decor.

Animal lovers curious about how others include their pets in holiday festivities can read the full survey results at Chewy.

And for pets interested in getting presents from people other than their human this year, there is Chewy Claus. Chewy Claus is prepared to shower pets with extra gifts this holiday season.

For a chance to get a Chewy Claus gift for your pet, fill out your animal's holiday gift list and letter at the Chewy Claus website from now through Dec. 15. Chewy Claus will respond to hundreds of letters by sending surprise gifts out to pets. Plus, every letter to Chewy Claus is a good deed because, for each letter Chewy Claus receives, Chewy will donate one pound of pet food to Greater Good Charities' GOODS Program, which will distribute the donations to pet rescues, food banks, and animal welfare organizations.