Survey Finds Most Owners Buy Their Pet a Holiday Gift — but Only 58 Percent Wrap Those Presents

Chewy surveyed hundreds of pet parents about how they include their pets in holiday traditions

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 05:41 PM
Lagotto Romagnolo puppy and black cat posing with antlers at Christmas time.
Photo: Getty

The holidays are here, and that means holiday shopping.

And if you're a pet owner, your furry friend is likely on your gift list, according to Chewy.

The online pet supplies retailer recently polled hundreds of pet parents about how they plan to include their animals in holiday celebrations.

Out of the owners surveyed, 94 percent said they planned to shop for their pet this holiday season — with 58 percent sharing that they plan to buy their pet two to three gifts. Some owners admitted to putting their pets at the top of their "nice" list, with 65 percent of polled owners admitting they buy gifts for their pets before gifts for other family members. And while most pet parents want to spread the cheer with their pets this year, not all are planning to go all out with gift decorating.

Chewy found that only 58 percent of pet owners polled wrap their animals' gifts, and 87 percent plan to get stockings to hold their pets' holiday goodies.

Gift-giving isn't the only holiday tradition pets take part in. One in three pet parents polled by Chewy plans to bake holiday-themed treats for their pet, and one in four said they would incorporate animals into their holiday decor.

Animal lovers curious about how others include their pets in holiday festivities can read the full survey results at Chewy.

And for pets interested in getting presents from people other than their human this year, there is Chewy Claus. Chewy Claus is prepared to shower pets with extra gifts this holiday season.

For a chance to get a Chewy Claus gift for your pet, fill out your animal's holiday gift list and letter at the Chewy Claus website from now through Dec. 15. Chewy Claus will respond to hundreds of letters by sending surprise gifts out to pets. Plus, every letter to Chewy Claus is a good deed because, for each letter Chewy Claus receives, Chewy will donate one pound of pet food to Greater Good Charities' GOODS Program, which will distribute the donations to pet rescues, food banks, and animal welfare organizations.

Related Articles
Early Amazon Editor BF Picks Holiday Gifts Roundup
I Find the Best Deals on Amazon for a Living —  Here Are 7 Holiday Gifts I'm Shopping Before Black Friday
10-best-dog-advent-calendars-of-2022-tout
The 10 Best Dog Advent Calendars of 2022
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Stocking Stuffers Under $10 Amazon
Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide Has Tons of Under-$10 Stocking Stuffer Ideas — These Are the 25 Best Finds
Holiday Family Pajamas
Looking for Matching Family Holiday Pajamas? These Popular Picks on Amazon Are Festive and Affordable
Early Amazon Prime Member Only Deal Roundup X tout
Calling All Prime Members: These Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop This Week
10-best-wrapping-papers-of-2022
The Best Wrapping Paper of 2022 for Instagram-Worthy Presents
Joanna Gaines Holiday Gift Guide
11 Things in Joanna Gaines' Holiday Gift Guide That Are Intriguing Our Shopping Experts
BaubleBar Holiday Collection
BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Back with Best-Sellers and Perfectly Festive New Pieces — and It's Going Fast
Ayesha Curry attends the Miu Miu Womenswear S/S 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France.
Ayesha Curry Shares Which Amazon Small Businesses She's Shopping This Holiday Season
Christmas SWNS
Parents Plan to Go Over the Top This Holiday Season to Make It Special amid Pandemic: Survey
finalists for the 2022 PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the PEDIGREE Brand!
Meet the Top 3 Adorable Canines Ready to Win the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
gift wrapping
Americans Say Wrapping Gifts Is the Worst Part of the Holidays, Survey Finds
dog gifts
Helpful, Smart and Downright Adorable Holiday Gifts to Delight the Dog Lover in Your Life
SWNS mom
Over 50 Percent of Moms Say They've Bought Their Own Mother's Day Gift
pet-smart-holiday-sweaters
PetSmart Has Free Customizable Sweater Sets for Owners and Pets that Are Perfect for the Holidays