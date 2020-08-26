In honor of National Dog Day on August 26, Gallant, a company advancing stem cell medicine for dogs, surveyed 1,000 Americans to find out how pets (and their parents!) have been faring in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Survey Finds Dog Owners Are Exercising More, Enjoying Working From Home During the Pandemic

What has fur, four legs, and makes the best company? Dogs!

It's been a tough year, but many are finding joy in adopting or fostering a pet and spending more time with their dogs at home.

The findings are optimistic: pet owners are bonding better with their pets and even exercising more than non-pet owners.

According to Gallant’s survey, more than 68% of pet parents have spent more time with their pets than with people during the pandemic. An even higher number — 83% of pet parents — said they would continue to work from home after the pandemic.

Some of those pets are nosy co-workers, too! Nearly 29% of the respondents said their pet unexpectedly crashed a work video meeting.

Pet adoptions and fostering have surged in recent months with many searching out safe companionship to work and hang out with at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Finding a "fur"ever friend has been an unexpected silver lining during this challenging time. Gallant’s survey found that of the people who adopted since the pandemic began, more than 79% originally didn’t plan to adopt.

More time at home means more walks around the neighborhood, too. About 40% of dog owners reported that they are getting more than 5,000 steps in every day compared to 21% of non-dog owners.