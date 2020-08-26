Survey Finds Dog Owners Are Exercising More, Enjoying Working From Home During the Pandemic
In honor of National Dog Day on August 26, Gallant, a company advancing stem cell medicine for dogs, surveyed 1,000 Americans to find out how pets (and their parents!) have been faring in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
What has fur, four legs, and makes the best company? Dogs!
It's been a tough year, but many are finding joy in adopting or fostering a pet and spending more time with their dogs at home.
The findings are optimistic: pet owners are bonding better with their pets and even exercising more than non-pet owners.
According to Gallant’s survey, more than 68% of pet parents have spent more time with their pets than with people during the pandemic. An even higher number — 83% of pet parents — said they would continue to work from home after the pandemic.
Some of those pets are nosy co-workers, too! Nearly 29% of the respondents said their pet unexpectedly crashed a work video meeting.
Pet adoptions and fostering have surged in recent months with many searching out safe companionship to work and hang out with at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Finding a "fur"ever friend has been an unexpected silver lining during this challenging time. Gallant’s survey found that of the people who adopted since the pandemic began, more than 79% originally didn’t plan to adopt.
More time at home means more walks around the neighborhood, too. About 40% of dog owners reported that they are getting more than 5,000 steps in every day compared to 21% of non-dog owners.
"It’s not only safe to keep pets in the home, but also beneficial, as they can serve as a source of comfort during a crisis," Julie Castle, the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, told PEOPLE back in March. "The companionship of pets has been shown to reduce stress and lower anxiety, helping people to feel calmer and more secure when the news from the outside world is distressing."