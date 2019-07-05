Survey Finds Over Half of Dog Owners Kiss Their Pooches More Than Their Partners

Image zoom Getty

Pucker up, pup!

Riley’s Organics, an organic dog treat company, recently conducted a survey to see just how close pet parents are to their dogs.

The company asked dog owners across the U.S. how much TLC they give their canines, and found that dogs often get more love than humans.

According to Riley’s results, 52% of respondents admitted to kissing their dog more than their partner. This trend continued into the respondents’ sleep habits. Out of those surveyed, 52% said they prefer to sleep in bed with their dog over their partner.

These numbers, while likely surprising to some who don’t own pets, make more sense when you learn that 94% of pet parents surveyed by Riley’s said they consider their dog to be one of their best friends.

Significant others can’t compete with the overwhelming love of a true blue BFF.