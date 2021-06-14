Surrendered Dogs Find Love At Foster Home and Are Now Looking to Stay Together Forever

TJ the Saluki and Coral the greyhound met at the Battersea Old Windsor Centre in the U.K., and now the animal shelter is working to get the dogs adopted together

TJ and Coral's meet-cute occurred at the Battersea Old Windsor Centre, an animal rescue in the U.K.

According to Battersea, both dogs ended up at the shelter looking for homes after their owners surrendered them. Coral, a 7-year-old greyhound, arrived at the animal welfare organization after her senior owner could no longer care for her. TJ, a 9-year-old Saluki, showed up at the shelter a few weeks later after a change in his former family's circumstances.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two were put together in a foster home shortly after arriving at Battersea, because the rescue felt that both of the canines would benefit from some time together outside of the shelter.

Once they got some alone time together, it was love at first sight for the pair, who currently spend their days whirling around their foster home's garden and resting side-by-side.

Surrendered Dogs Finds Love in Foster Home Credit: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

"At Battersea we see plenty of the dogs in our care make friends with one another while out on walks or during playdates but rarely if ever, have we seen such a strong bond develop between two of our residents. It has been so special watching both dogs grow in confidence in each other's company, particularly TJ who has really come out of his shell since Coral came into his life. They are an incredibly sweet pair and deserve to live happily ever after, together, in a loving home," Kaye Mughal, the duo's foster parent, and the Old Windsor Centre's manager, said in a statement about the inseparable duo.

Surrendered Dogs Finds Love in Foster Home Credit: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

"Although they come as a pair, TJ and Coral do have their own personalities and unique quirks - despite her laidback nature Coral certainly wears the trousers in the relationship, with the more timid TJ preferring to take his companion's lead until he feels comfortable in his surroundings. Their different characters complement one another perfectly though and we have no doubt that both will make fantastic additions to the right home," she added.

As Mughal notes, Coral and TJ are now looking for a forever home where they can spend forever together. Battersea is dedicated to keeping the canines together and is looking for prospective pet parents who feel the same way about the dog duo.

TJ and Coral's ideal home would have a large garden where they can chase each other, room for a big dog bed so the pups have space to cuddle together, and be located in a quiet neighborhood. Ideally, the future parents of these pooches have some experience caring for nervous dogs, since TJ is a "sensitive soul."

Surrendered Dogs Finds Love in Foster Home Credit: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

The canines' home search has lasted over 100 days so far, but Battersea is prepared to care for the dogs until the ideal family is found.

RELATED VIDEO: Dogs Reunite After Year Separation Due to Pandemic

"Taking on any new pet is a big responsibility, so adding two to your family at the same time is a huge commitment and understandably not suitable for everyone. However, we're confident the right new owners are out there. We're encouraging anyone with experience of caring for sighthounds, and the time to dedicate to our dynamic duo, to register with our rehoming team. Until then, I'm more than happy for the lovebirds to continue staying with me - watching their love blossom has been a truly wonderful thing to witness," Mughal added.