The Farmer's Dog Creates 'Special' Super Bowl Ad to Show How Pups 'Make Our Lives Better'

The heartwarming commercial, titled "Forever," is the first Super Bowl ad from pet company The Farmer's Dog, which specializes in fresh, custom dog food

By Kelli Bender
Published on February 10, 2023 03:55 PM

The Farmer's Dog is making an adorable Super Bowl debut.

For the first time, the pet company — which specializes in fresh dog food — has created a Super Bowl commercial. For Super Bowl 2023, The Farmer's Dog will share "Forever" with the millions of sports fans watching the big game and its high-anticipated ads.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the spot, which shows the heart-warming relationship between a woman and her dog. The ad starts with a girl promising her puppy, "I will always take care of you." The rest of the commercial shows the pet parent following through with that promise, taking the canine on walks, vacations, and adventures as they both grow older.

"Forever" ends with the loyal dog — now a senior, going grey at the muzzle — and their devoted dog mom lovingly staring at one another with the woman's young child in between them, and the text "Nothing matters more than more years together" on screen.

"We cried a lot! On paper, it's a simple idea. But it can be so hard to bring simple things to life and to convey the emotion we feel about our dogs. We originally didn't plan for this to be a Super Bowl commercial, but when we saw the first cut — and when every other dog person we showed it to also cried — we knew we had something special," Jonathan Regev, co-founder and CEO of The Farmer's Dog, tells PEOPLE about making the spot.

The Farmer's Dog Super Bowl commercial
Courtesy The Farmer's Dog

Regev says he hopes Super Bowl viewers see the ad and are encouraged to make healthy changes in their pet's life to increase their happiness and longevity.

"We adore how special our relationship is with dogs and how much they make our lives better. We love everything about them, except for one thing: they just don't live long enough," Regev says.

"We also want people to take away that when it comes to taking care of dogs, healthy food is critical. Feeding real, fresh food isn't about spoiling dogs or just to help deal with health issues; it's a simple yet important part of caring for them—from puppyhood to old age," he adds.

