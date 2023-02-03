Watch Miles Teller's Dog Bugsy Steal the Spotlight While Filming Bud Light's Super Bowl Ad

PEOPLE has a behind-the-scenes look at how Miles Teller's French bulldog Bugsy adorably took over the set of the Top Gun: Maverick actor's Bud Light Super Bowl ad with his wife, Keleigh Sperry

By Kelli Bender
Published on February 3, 2023 10:30 AM

Bugsy the French bulldog is a natural star.

Miles Teller's beloved pet recently got a taste of fame while filming a new Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light with Teller, 35, and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. The spot, which will air during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, features the family dancing to a phone's hold music while enduring a 50-minute wait to speak with a customer service representative.

In the ad, Teller and Sperry, 30, find "easy enjoyment" in the little things with help from a couple of cans of Bud Light, and Bugsy gets to wiggle and shuffle along with the pair.

Bugsy looks relaxed in her first Super Bowl commercial appearance, and that nonchalance continued off-camera too. Bud Light provided PEOPLE with a behind-the-scenes look at how Bugsy spent her day filming the Super Bowl spot.

In the clip above, the French bulldog casually walks on to set with Teller and Sperry, takes a look around, and then gets settled in. Soon, Bugsy is trotting around the set without hesitation, gladly joining in on dance sessions with Teller and busting out her own moves on the carpet when she can't find a partner.

https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/bd018f12-e423-4b14-a706-5b6c8afa55e1/9940b62b-e402-4bee-97c6-6833ce1d223f/main.mp4 Miles Teller BTS with Dog Super Bowl ad
Courtesy of Bud Light

During filming, Sperry and Teller took notice of Bugsy's natural talent.

"She was really good. We were nervous, but she's kind of a star," Sperry tells PEOPLE.

"She's the star of the commercial. We're just the co-stars," Teller adds of the pup's acting skills.

The couple says they enjoyed filming the commercial with Bugsy because the Bud Light spot "feels like a slice of life," according to Teller.

"You're getting a sneak peek into Keleigh and I hanging out at home, which is pretty much what we do. We don't really go out that much, if at all," Top Gun: Maverick stars adds.

Those who fall in love with Bugsy during Super Bowl 2023 can expect to see more of the celebrity pet soon.

"We're getting her a social media account because I know everyone's just going to fall in love with her," Teller says of the 6-year-old canine.

