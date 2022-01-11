Super Bowl Sunday's Cutest Contenders! Meet the Starting Lineup for Puppy Bowl 2022
The Puppy Bowl is back for its 18th year with over 115 pooches taking part in the Super Bowl Sunday canine competition
The Puppy Bowl is back for 2022, and this year more adorable, adoptable canines are competing than ever before. For 2022, the annual pet sporting event is hosting over 115 pooch participants —who will either be on Team Ruff or Team Fluff — from dozens of U.S. rescues. Among all these cute contenders are over 50 puppies that will make up Puppy Bowl XVIII's starting lineup.
Read on to meet the dogs you can expect to see when you first turn on the Puppy Bowl this Super Bowl Sunday.
You can tune in to Puppy Bowl XVIII on February 13, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet, or stream the three-hour special on discovery+ at the same time.
Aspen
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Operation Paws for Home
Baxter
Banjo
Benny
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Bosley's Place
Biff
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Last Chance Animal Rescue
Blondie
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Providence Animal Center
Billie
Birch
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Ninna's Road to Rescue
Bimini
Bunny
Cannon
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Save An Angel
Chorizo
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Paws Crossed
Conchita
Cooper Pupp
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Angel City Pit Bulls
Ellington
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Shaggy Dog Rescue
Dinozzo
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue
Emmylou
Team: Ruff
Rescue: The Anti-Cruelty Society
Firework
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Helen Woodward Animal Center
Hoku
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Maui Humane Society
Forrest
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Brandywine Valley SPCA
Jackson
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Muddy Paws Rescue
Glaze
Lucy
Heidi
Lulu
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Pack Leaders Rescue of CT
Irwin
Luna
Team: Ruff
Kali
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Lifeline Puppy Rescue
Maisie
Kirby
Team: Fluff
Rescue: America's VetDogs
Maribel
Team: Ruff
Mallorie
Missy
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Providence Animal Center
Mario
Moby
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Harley's Haven Dog Rescue
Mr. Tinkles
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Shih Tzu & Furbabies Rescue
Noir
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue
Nugget
Ocean
Pudding
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Rutland County Humane Society
Odin
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Big Fluffy Dog Rescue
Pongo
Raspberry
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Shaggy Dog Rescue
Pops
Team: Ruff
Rob Gronchowski
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Love My Pitties Rescue
Ridley
Sammie
Scotty
Sky
Team: Fluff
Rescue: ROAR Animal Rescue
Snowball
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Wagmor Pets
Squeak
Surf
Wasabi
Tayce
Wes
Ted D. Bear
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue