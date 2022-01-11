Super Bowl Sunday's Cutest Contenders! Meet the Starting Lineup for Puppy Bowl 2022

The Puppy Bowl is back for its 18th year with over 115 pooches taking part in the Super Bowl Sunday canine competition

By Kelli Bender January 11, 2022 05:25 PM

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

The Puppy Bowl is back for 2022, and this year more adorable, adoptable canines are competing than ever before. For 2022, the annual pet sporting event is hosting over 115 pooch participants —who will either be on Team Ruff or Team Fluff — from dozens of U.S. rescues. Among all these cute contenders are over 50 puppies that will make up Puppy Bowl XVIII's starting lineup. 

Read on to meet the dogs you can expect to see when you first turn on the Puppy Bowl this Super Bowl Sunday.

You can tune in to Puppy Bowl XVIII on February 13, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet, or stream the three-hour special on discovery+ at the same time.

Aspen

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Operation Paws for Home

Baxter

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue

Banjo

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Rescue City 

Benny

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Bosley's Place

Biff

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Last Chance Animal Rescue 

Blondie

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Providence Animal Center

Billie

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Compassion Kind

Birch

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Ninna's Road to Rescue

Bimini

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Orange Twins Rescue

Bunny

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed

Cannon

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Save An Angel

Chorizo

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Paws Crossed

Conchita

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Miami-Dade County Animal Services

Cooper Pupp

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Angel City Pit Bulls

Ellington

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Shaggy Dog Rescue

Dinozzo

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue

Emmylou

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: The Anti-Cruelty Society

Firework

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Helen Woodward Animal Center

Hoku

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Maui Humane Society

Forrest

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Brandywine Valley SPCA

Jackson

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Muddy Paws Rescue

Glaze

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed

Lucy

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Rescue City

Heidi

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Virginia Beach SPCA

Lulu

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Pack Leaders Rescue of CT

Irwin

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: The Sato Project

Luna

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS)

Kali

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Lifeline Puppy Rescue

Maisie

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Compassion Kind

Kirby

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: America's VetDogs

Maribel

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: East Greenwich Animal Protection League (EGAPL)

Mallorie

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Rescue City

Missy

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Providence Animal Center

Mario

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: The Sato Project

Moby

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Harley's Haven Dog Rescue

Mr. Tinkles

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Shih Tzu & Furbabies Rescue 

Noir

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Nugget

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue

Ocean

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Matchdog Rescue

Pudding

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Rutland County Humane Society

Odin

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Big Fluffy Dog Rescue

Pongo

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed

Raspberry

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Shaggy Dog Rescue

Pops

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Center for Animal Health and Welfare (CAHW)

Rob Gronchowski

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Love My Pitties Rescue

Ridley

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed

Sammie

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Virginia Beach SPCA

Scotty

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Matchdog Rescue

Sky

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: ROAR Animal Rescue

Snowball

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Wagmor Pets

Squeak

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue

Surf

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Miami-Dade County Animal Services

Wasabi

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: The Sato Project

Tayce

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Orange Twins Rescue

Wes

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: The Sato Project

Ted D. Bear

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue

Ziggy

Credit: Discovery+/ Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Rescue City

By Kelli Bender