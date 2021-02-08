Puppies Training to Be Service Dogs Celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Super Bowl Win

Florida-based Southeastern Guide Dogs was head-over-paws excited that their friends on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won big on Super Bowl Sunday

In case you haven't heard, here is an adorable way to find out who won Super Bowl 55.

The puppies of Southeastern Guide Dogs are celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Based in Palmetto, Florida, Southeastern Guide Dogs counts the Buccaneers as their home team.

A video the non-profit originally posted of their puppies — who are already training to be service dogs — in Tampa Bay jerseys running around a tiny football field as a good luck charm, is now a congratulatory clip for the Super Bowl winner.

Along with being the hometown favorite, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are special to Southeastern Guide Dogs because they help the organization with its life-saving work.

Buccaneer center Ryan Jensen frequently teams up with Southeastern Guide Dogs to help veterans and their families find the perfect service dog. Jensen recently helped Southeastern donate a service dog to Geoff Hopkins, a U.S. Army veteran who was paralyzed from the waist down in a 1988 motorcycle accident.

Image zoom Credit: Southeastern Guide Dogs

Hopkins hasn't let the injury keep him from fulfilling his dreams of being a dad and enjoying the outdoors through skiing, cycling, skydiving, and more. And now, he has reached another goal thanks to Jensen — being matched with a service dog.

Jensen, through a scholarship he offers at Southeastern Guide Dogs, helped cover the formal training and education of Hopkins' service dog, Hopkins training at Southeastern Guide Dogs and post-graduation support for the newly united pair. Hopkins received his service dog at no expense — as do all other recipients of Southeastern service dogs — thanks to Jensen's support and work with Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Since its inception in 1982, Southeastern Guide Dogs has helped thousands of humans find their ideal service dog match at no cost to the recipient. It's life-changing work made possible by the donations the organizaiton receives from animal lovers like Jensen.