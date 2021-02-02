The Dallas Zoo Lion Cubs Made the Cutest 2021 Super Bowl Prediction Thus Far

Dallas Zoo lion cubs Izwi, Ilola, and Tadala have chosen if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl 55

This Super Bowl 55 prediction is all based on animal instincts.

While there are plenty of sports experts offering their predictions on the outcome of the 2021 Super Bowl, the Dallas Zoo decided to go in-house for advice on who will win the big game.

On Monday, the Texas zoo had their lion cubs Izwi, Ilola, and Tadala decide if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs would go home champions on Feb. 7. To help the trio make their choice, the zoo presented the cubs with two animal-safe ice cakes, one featuring Tampa Bay's colors (red, orange and white) and the other featuring Kansas City's colors (red and yellow) — both cakes also included tiny frozen footballs.

The cubs were placed between the cakes and then allowed to wander towards whichever team looked tastier. Izwi, Ilola, and Tadala end up placing their bets (and tongues) on Kansas City, opting to choose Patrick Mahomes' team over Tom Brady's.

Footage of the pick shows the cubs pawing and gnawing on the Chief's cake, though one cub does choose to give the Buccaneer's confection a sniff later on.

This prediction comes just a day before the country's most famous animal prognosticator, Punxsutawney Phil, made his annual prediction on how long winter will last. For 2021, the Pennsylvania groundhog saw his shadow and predicted that there are 6 more weeks of winter ahead.