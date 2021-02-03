Instead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Kitten Bowl VIII will have four teams of adoptable cats playing for victory.

Kitten Bowl Is Back to Bring Even More Cuteness to Super Bowl Sunday 2021

Super Bowl Sunday keeps getting cuter!

The Puppy Bowl is back for 2021, and so is the Kitten Bowl. The cat-filled celebration is returning with even more adorable adoptable pets from all across the country. Kitten Bowl VIII will premiere on The Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. ET/PT, making it the purrfect walk up to Super Bowl 55 for football-loving cat fanatics.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Instead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kitten Bowl has four teams of adoptable kittens taking the field to claw their way to victory. TV personality, animal advocate, and foster cat mom extraordinaire Beth Stern will be hosting the fluffy event once again. She will be joined by Hallmark Channel commentators Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley, who will be covering all the play-by-play action.

Image zoom Credit: Crown Media

Kitten Bowl 2021 also marks a major milestone for the Hallmark Channel. Since the feline-powered event started in 2014, Kitten Bowl has helped over 50,000 shelter pets find homes. Dozens of those animals are the Kitten Bowl players from years past, who found forever homes thanks to the air time Kitten Bowl provided.

Image zoom Credit: Crown Media

The rest of the pets were adopted during Kitten Bowl weekend. Each year, the Kitten Bowl's shelter partners hold adoption events over Super Bowl weekend to help even more animals find homes. This year, the shelter partners that adopt the most pets during Kitten Bowl weekend will receive cash grants from Hallmark Channel to further their life-saving work.

To find a shelter near you hosting a Kitten Bowl adoption event, visit Hallmarkchannel.com or AnimalLeague.org for further details.