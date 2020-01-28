Super Bowl 2020 Is Almost Here! Here's How and Where to Watch the Puppy Bowl Instead

The Super Bowl had a bit of a head start, but it seems like, with each passing year, the Puppy Bowl is gaining popularity, proving that dogs do make everything better — even football.

This year’s Puppy Bowl is celebrating its 16th year. Puppy Bowl XVI will air on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday (Sunday, Feb. 2) at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Like in Puppy Bowls past, #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff, both made up of adoptable puppies, will take to the field of Geico Stadium to try to win big, with one of the 96 participating pups taking home the inaugural Chewy “Lombarky” trophy.

The two-hour event will feature the iconic water bowl cam, slow motion replays, the puppy kiss cam, Surge the scoreboard-powering hamster and the return of more fan favorites. One of the new features this year, is the training room space, where the pup players from 61 different shelters will prepare for the big game.

Of course, the Puppy Bowl wouldn’t be complete without the Kitty Half-Time Show (featuring Jenni-purr Lopez and Cat-ira), goat and armadillo cheerleaders and calls from “Rufferee” Dan Schachner, back for his 9th year in the black-and-white stripes.

This year, along with making calls, Schachner is also a foster dad to one of the Puppy Bowl players — Mocha the Dutch shepherd mix.

“There is some talk of impropriety,” Schachner told PEOPLE. But the ref promises to keep all his calls by the book. “No special treatment.”

He hopes watching the Puppy Bowl will inspire animal lovers to get involved in rescue work. Schachner understands that not everyone is a position where they can adopt or foster an animal, but that doesn’t mean they can’t help shelter pets. Volunteer work and pet adoption promotion are two easy ways, according to the referee, that anyone can help rescue animals.

If dog lovers are looking for even more canine entertainment, the Dog Bowl is back for the third year in a row. Like the Puppy Bowl, this game is filled with adoptable pooches, but all of these athletes are adult and senior dogs.

“Under the guise of an adorable game, Dog Bowl In essence is truly a life-saving show, by showcasing these older pets in need in the most heartwarming way. And once this dire spotlight is upon them they all end up getting a second chance for a new life-In the twilight of their lives … As a lifetime animal advocate and pet parent to six rescues — five of which are super seniors, I am honored to be part of Dog Bowl, and see my dream of saving seniors come to fruition in the most touching hour on television,” award-winning animal advocate and host of Dog Bowl, Jill Rappaport, told PEOPLE

For a full weekend of furry Super Bowl fun, tune into Animal Planet for The Dog Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and then follow that game up with the Puppy Bowl XVI on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.