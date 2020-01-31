Fiona the Hippo Makes Super Bowl 2020 Prediction — Vomiting on Kansas City Chiefs

This hurling, hurling hippo has spoken — and it’s not looking good for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Zoo shared a clip on Instagram of its biggest animal star, Fiona the hippo, making her prediction of who will win at the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, the Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers.

In the video, just when it seems like the 1,248-lb. animal is indicating a victory for the Chiefs, Fiona instead upchucks the contents of her last meal in the team’s direction.

Depending on how fans interpret the bodily reaction, this could be good or bad news for the Kansas City team. The crew at the Cincinnati Zoo seems to think Fiona — who celebrated her third birthday earlier this month — is siding with the 49ers.

“Doesn’t look like Fiona is a Chiefs fan!” the zoo captioned the post, tagging both NFL teams.

Fiona’s track record for successful Super Bowl picks is hit or miss. She was vindicated in 2018 when she chose the Philadelphia Eagles, but incorrectly went with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

When Fiona turned 3 last week, the beloved hippopotamus was treated to a decadent birthday cake (made of hay, beet pulp and produce) — as well as her-first ever bubble bath.

“Happy 3rd Birthday to the Greatest Hippo in the World! It’s been 3 magical years since fabulous Fiona came into all of our lives and changed us forever!” read an Instagram caption from the zoo, alongside a series of adorable Fiona clips.

Fiona, who weighed only 29 lbs. when she was born prematurely in 2017, has a knack for claiming the spotlight, according to zookeepers.

“Back then, it was difficult to imagine where she’d be three years down the road, if she’d even be here. But she’s here and she’s thriving. She continues to dazzle and amaze people around the world,” Wendy Rice, head keeper of the zoo’s Africa department, told WLWT last week.

Added Rice: “She has a full personality; she has such attitude and sass, and she’s not afraid of a camera. She has no trouble being in the limelight. She’s getting a little bit bolder, a little braver — especially when food is involved.”

Football fans will have to wait until Sunday to see if Fiona’s forecast for this year’s matchup pans out. This year’s Super Bowl, which will be played in Miami, is set to feature musical performances from Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

And for animal fans, there’s always the alternative of tuning in to the annual Puppy Bowl or Kitten Bowl.

Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast live from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.