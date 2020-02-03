Chiefs Player Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Covering Adoption Fees for Dogs in Team's Hometown

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Woof there it is!

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is celebrating his team’s Super Bowl victory by giving back to dogs in need.

After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, securing their first championship title in 50 years, the KC Pet Project announced that Nnadi will be covering the adoption fees of every one of their shelter dogs that are currently available for adoption.

“We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

The partnership, which was sponsored by the athlete’s foundation, was first announced last year, at the start of the 2019 football season. For every game the Chiefs won, Nnadi, 23, paid the adoption fee for one dog that was looking for a home.

“Thank you Derrick Nnadi for supporting the pets of our shelter this season,” KC Pet Project wrote.

“Thanks to his incredible support following this win, more than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today,” KC Pet Project told CBS News, adding that all the dogs whose adoption fees Nnadi had covered during the regular season had found homes.

“We’ve had an average of 20 new dogs coming into our shelter every day recently so this comes at a great time as our shelter is full of wonderful pets looking for homes,” they added.

Nnadi, the proud owner of two dogs, was drafted by the Chiefs in 2018 in the third round and started his foundation as a way to give back to the communities in Kansas City, where the Chiefs play, as well as Virginia Beach, where he grew up.