Sunny Hostin Rescues a Dog with Some Help from Sarah Paulson: 'Welcome Koko Chanel'

"There has been a new addition to the Hostin household," Sunny Hostin revealed Thursday on The View

Sunny Hostin has a new addition to her family, thanks in part to actress Sarah Paulson.

The View co-host, 53, adopted a rescue pup named Koko Chanel to join her growing Hostin's Animal House.

Hostin announced the news on Instagram Thursday with an adorable snap of her cuddling with the puppy. "Welcome Koko Chanel to @hostinsanimalhouse!" she wrote in the caption.

On Twitter, she thanked Sally's Rescue of Los Angeles, Faces of Devore and Big Bear, as well as Paulson, 47, for helping make things official.

She also opened up about adopting the rescue pup Thursday on The View. "I have my children, I adore my children as everyone knows but I love my pets," she said. "And I will say, there has been a new addition to the Hostin household. Her name is Koko Chanel now, it used to be Gidget."

She explained, "I follow a wonderful page on Instagram called Faces of Devore and Big Bear Shelter. I saw that Gidget had been hit by a car and left for dead. I called over to the shelter and Sarah Paulson apparently also saw Gidget. [She] pulled her with the help of Sally's Rescue, which is run by Sally Cicchetti, who is just so amazing."

Hostin thanked Paulson for paying for Koko's surgery, adding, "Sally's niece Katie brought her to me in New York, and my mother has renamed her Koko Chanel and I have now, basically, an animal farm."

Sally's Rescue also shared the backstory of how Koko found her "forever home" with Hostin. The agency posted cute snaps of Koko on Instagram lounging on a pink pillow with matching food and water dishes covered in rhinestones. In what seems to be a nod to late fashion designer Coco Chanel, a plush fragrance bottle that reads "Koko Chewnel" was seen in another photo.

"The stars truly aligned for this adoption to happen ✨✨," Sally's Rescue captioned the post. "Look who adopted tiny Gidget! @sunny 🙌🏻🥰🥰 Sunny is a true animal lover, rescuer and of course she is a star on 'The View' @theviewabc What a beautiful person 💞."

The shelter added that "so much went into helping this dog," sharing that the series of events began with Paulson offering to pay for the dog's surgery.

"My regular puller was not feeling well that day so @facesofdevoreandbigbear helped find me someone wonderful to drive her to us," Sally's Rescue continued. "Gidget had double surgery @simonvetsurg and she recovered with my friends who took amazing care of her @bedbathbarks ,she was also seen by my own vet @krista.schnabel @vcaardenanimalhospital."

The "stars continued to align," the shelter added. "My niece was visiting over the holidays from New York. She was so kind to fly Gidget back with her last night. What can I say! This was definitely meant to be. You can see that Gidget is already spoiled. #loveit."