How to Make Sure Your Dog Has a Safe, Healthy and Fun Summer!

Warmer weather has arrived and dogs can finally stretch their paws a bit more.

But before your pooch rushes out to the beaches, woods, parks and yards the summer world has to offer, it is important to make sure they are prepared for the hazards the season can bring.

The number of ticks, fleas and mosquitos are all on the rise, which means the diseases and health issues they carry with them are a concern now more than ever before.

Luckily, as PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin points out in the video above, there are easy ways to protect your pet from the dangers these pests can cause, and from all the other health and safety issues that can crop up when temperatures start to rise.

Speaking of tempratures, pets can get heat stroke too. Make sure that your furry friend always has access to shade and fresh water when they are outside, and make sure they don’t overexert themselves in the heat.

Following these simple tips and Dr. Antin’s other suggestions will help you and your pet have fun in the sun.