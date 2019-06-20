Image zoom Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital

Many dog owners know the harsh cold, irritating salt and biting snow of winter can be harsh on a dog’s paws, but summer can be dangerous for your pet’s feet too.

The Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital of Medical Lake, Washington, is reminding pup parents about the dangers the summer heat can pose, after treating a dog with burned paw pads.

“Olaf walked over a mile on the Fish Trap Trail before his owner realized his pads were burned, and even then he wasn’t whining or limping! He is one tough cookie (and exceptionally sweet cookie),” the animal hopsital posted on Facebook, along with photos of Olaf’s scorched paw pads and new blue bandages.

According to KXLY, the golden retriever’s injuries were so severe that Olaf’s paw pads were almost burned completely off, revealing muscle underneath. Thankfully, the furry trooper is receiving treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dr. Heather O’Bannon of the Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital told KXLY that the dog is on antibiotics and pain medication to help his injuries heal. The veterinarian says Olaf will be fully back on his paws in several months.

“Pads don’t heal fast,” she added.

To keep your dog and their paws safe, the veterinarian recommends taking your dog out for walks when the temperatures tends to be cooler, like in the early morning or later in the evening. If you have to take your dog on a walk when the sun is high in the sky, avoid the pavement, opting for walks on the grass instead — or buy your dog protective shoes so they can walk on any surface without fear.

If you are unsure about when the pavement is too hot for your pooch, Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital has some simple instructions.

“A good rule of thumb is if the pavement is too hot for your hand it’s too hot for your dogs’ pads,” the facility wrote on Facebook.