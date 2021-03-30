Suitcase Filled with 185 Live Baby Tortoises Wrapped in Plastic Discovered at Galápagos Airport

Officials discovered the reptiles after x-ray machines detected irregularities in a red suitcase, which had previously been said to be carrying souvenirs.

Nearly 200 baby giant tortoises were intercepted Sunday during an apparent smuggling attempt at an airport in the Galápagos Islands.

Staff at Seymour Airport on the island of Baltra discovered 185 baby tortoises, 10 of which were dead, wrapped in plastic inside a red suitcase. According to USA Today, X-ray machines detected irregularities in the suitcase, which had previously been said to be carrying souvenirs, leading to the discovery.

Airport officials are waiting for national and environmental police to conduct their investigations, so no charges have been filed as of Monday in connection with the suitcase. The people who checked the suitcase, which was headed for the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil, were held for questioning.

The AFP reported that an Ecuadorian policeman was arrested after airport officials found the tortoises in the luggage.

Ecuador's Environment Minister Marcelo Mata said in a statement on Twitter that he rejects "these crimes against wildlife and the natural heritage of Ecuadorians." He also noted that the hatchlings were taken from the wild and that the surviving reptiles are currently undergoing veterinary review.

Galápagos tortoises are the biggest of their kind and can live for more than a century. The World Wildlife Fund considers the tortoises a vulnerable species in the wild, and the Ecuadorian government has protected them since 1970.