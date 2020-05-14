The study involved six cats that showed no symptoms after catching the coronavirus from other domestic cats

Small Study Finds Domestic Cats Can Pass COVID-19 to One Another and Not Appear Sick

House cats can catch the coronavirus (COVID-19) from other felines, a limited new study finds.

On Wednesday, the New England Journal of Medicine published a report that involved six domestic cats, testing to see whether the pets could contract the virus from each other, and how they responded to the infection.

Three cats were inoculated with the coronavirus for the study, with healthy cats placed in close proximity in order to expose them to an infected cat. Nasal and rectal swabs were taken daily to analyze for the virus.

Within five days, all the cats tested positive. None of the six felines in the experiment showed symptoms of the coronavirus, and they all recovered without issue.

"With reports of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from humans to domestic cats, and to tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo, coupled with our data showing the ease of transmission between domestic cats, there is a public health need to recognize and further investigate the potential chain of human-cat-human transmission," the researchers wrote.

"This is of particular importance given the potential for SARS-CoV-2 transmission between family members in households with cats while living under 'shelter-in-place' orders," added the authors.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its social distancing guidelines to include household pets. Pet owners are urged to keep cats indoors when possible and to walk dogs on a leash, staying at least 6 feet apart from other people and animals.

The CDC also recommends that people "treat pets as you would other human family members to protect them from a possible infection" by limiting their interaction with humans and animals outside of their household.

In addition, the agency said people who suspect they have COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets and other animals — including "petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food or bedding" — when at all possible.

"CDC is aware of a small number of pets, including dogs and cats, to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19. Only a few of the animals reported to be positive showed signs of illness," the agency's guidelines read.

The experts noted that they are "still learning about this virus, but we know that it originally came from an animal source and is primarily spreading from person-to-person, but it appears that it can spread from people to animals in some situations."

"In the United States, there is no evidence that animals are playing a significant role in the spread of COVID-19," the CDC said.