Tiny Stray Kitten Saves Blind Brother from Harsh Winter Weather with Cuddles

Dot is only four months old, but he’s already a hero.

The tiny black kitten was found snuggled alongside his blind brother Specks in a London garden. The stray siblings were discovered by a Good Samaritan, who brought the pair to the Blue Cross Animal Hospital in the Hammersmith district of West London.

The staff at the hospital found that both kittens were cold, filthy, underweight and covered in fleas, according to Blue Cross, and that Specks had additional health problems. These extra issues made Specks especially susceptible to the cold weather he and his brother were found in. It is likely Specks wouldn’t have survived the harsh winter weather without his brother’s warming snuggles.

Vets at Blue Cross’ flagship hospital in Victoria, where the kittens were later transferred, discovered that Specks had cataracts in both eyes, leaving him blind. He was also diagnosed with cerebellar ataxia, a nervous system disorder that causes a cat to have wobbly, shaky and unbalanced movements.

“It was lucky that these brothers were found when they were and brought in to Blue Cross,” Amanda Rumball, a London welfare officer for Blue Cross, said in a statement. “I don’t think Specks would have survived without Dot. He cannot see, and his condition means that he would have been very easy prey. He would have been unaware of dangers around him like traffic, wild animals and cold weather.”

It is unclear how long the pair were stuck outside in the cold, but Rumball is moved that Dot stayed alongside his blind brother for as long as he did.

“Dot was found huddled up with his brother and I really think he stayed with Specks because he knew how much he needed him. He could have left him, but he never did,” she added. “We don’t know how long they were there, but it’s so heart-warming that he stayed with his brother.”

Now, both Dot and Specks are warm, comfy and well-fed. The siblings have also received treatments for fleas and worms. Unfortunately, Dot is starting to show signs of cerebellar ataxia as well. Mark Bossley, a chief vet at Blue Cross, says that while cerebellar ataxia may affect both cats’ movements, Specks and Dot should be able to adjust to the condition and lead long, happy, healthy lives.

A little love has already gone a long way for the duo. The formerly frightened felines are now affectionate “purr monsters” that are ready for a forever home. The kittens are currently living at Blue Cross’ pet rehoming center in Lewknor, but, according to Blue Cross, the pair will soon be moving in with their new family next week.