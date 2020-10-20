The small feline was named Boeing after it was found on a terminal ramp at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

Stray Kitten Rescued from Airport Ramp Gets Adopted by Safety Officer: 'A Happy Ending for Everyone'

Talk about a purr-fect ending!

A stray kitten who was found wandering around the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has been adopted by one of its public safety officers.

The small feline was discovered by workers at a terminal ramp on Wednesday, according to the Kentucky airport's Twitter account.

Members from the airport operations team rescued the cat, cleaned it up and cared for it overnight.

Image zoom Wed England with Bo the kitten

Crew members were able to find the little one a forever home after an employee at the airport offered to adopt the cat the following day.

Wes England told WKLY that his family — including wife Katrina and their two children: Hailey, 14 and Gage, 4 — have been big fans of their new furry friend after welcoming the kitten into their home.

The cat has been named Boeing, nicknamed Bo, presumably after the aircrafts that frequent the airport.

England told WDRB that Bo and his kids are now inseparable.

"A happy ending for everyone!" the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport tweeted. "#Airport Ops to the rescue!"

It's unclear how Bo ended up on the tarmac, though the feline wasn't the first pet to get adopted after being found at an airport.