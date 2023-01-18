Stray Texas Dog Shot Over 4 Times Is Preparing to Find His Adopters After Surviving Abuse

Caretakers at the Hill Country Humane Society have nicknamed the dog Sweet Messiah and say they are now working on "providing him the most comfortable and happy life"

By
Published on January 18, 2023 04:33 PM
Stray dog recovering after found with eight gunshot wounds
Photo: Hill Country Humane Society

A stray dog found with multiple gunshot wounds is on his way to recovery thanks to animal welfare providers in central Texas.

The dog was given the nickname Sweet Messiah by his caretakers at the Hill Country Humane Society. The dog arrived at the shelter after he was found with "multiple fragments or whole bullets in his body" by a good Samaritan last week. Sweet Messiah's rescuer also alerted the Llano County Sheriff's Office about the dog's condition.

According to the Hill Country Humane Society, shelter workers rushed the dog to an after-hours emergency room after his arrival, where vets discovered bullets near the canine's nose, neck, upper back, and back leg.

Sweet Messiah's caretakers believe the dog may have suffered as many as eight gunshot wounds, CBS Austin reported.

At first, the Hill Country Humane Society was worried that the pup wouldn't make it through the night, but the animal thankfully did.

Stray dog recovering after found with eight gunshot wounds
Hill Country Humane Society

"His fight is not over, but he's in good hands and is receiving the best care thanks to all of our amazing supporters," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "Thank you so much to everyone who has donated toward his care."

The post on the shelter's Facebook page includes a photo of the canine shortly after he arrived at the facility covered in blood and dirt. The Hill Country Humane Society also mentioned that vets found Sweet Messiah's stomach was full of gas and had to be drained.

By Tuesday, the dog's condition had improved enough for the shelter to move the pooch in with a foster family. After a bit more recovery time, Sweet Messiah will be up for adoption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"We are not sure when he will be available," the Hill Country Humane Society wrote on social media. "We will continue to update! He will be seeing a new vet soon, so we can have their opinion on providing him the most comfortable and happy life!"

Related Articles
pit bull without ears
Vet Tech Knits Headband with Floppy Ears to Help Earless Pit Bull Mix Feel Good and Find a Home
Killeen woman finds dog in a bag
Texas Woman Saves Malnourished Dachshund After Finding the Dog in a Filthy Abandoned Backpack
polar bear
Polar Bear Shot Dead After It Kills Woman and Boy in Alaska During 'Rare' Attack
https://www.facebook.com/CaldwellFireIdaho. Credit: Caldwell Fire Department
Idaho Dog Rescued from Top of Tree After Chasing a Squirrel — See the Photos
Abandoned Alligator
Young Alligator Found Abandoned in Plastic Bin on Empty New Jersey Lot
Porcupine and lion meet
Elmer the Friendly Porcupine Meets Curious Lion at the San Antonio Zoo — Watch the Cute Moment!
Kansas City Zoo says oldest polar bear in US captivity dies
Berlin, the Oldest Polar Bear in U.S. Captivity, Dead at 33: She Was 'Smart and Sassy'
D'evan McFall, aged 11, was shot and killed by a 14-year-old girl on Sunday at a Dallas housing complex amid an argument between two girls
11-Year-Old Texas Boy Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly by 14-Year-Old Girl Aiming at Another Teen
Barkuterie
Rosanna Pansino Shares Her Secrets for Making an Adorable Dog-Friendly 'Barkuterie' Board
Nov 25, 2021. Posted June 8, 2021. Cherelle Griner and Wife Brittney Griner, from Instagram with permission for story in Jan 9, 2023 issue Credit: Nikia Williams Photography
Brittney Griner Takes Part in Phoenix MLK Day March with Her Wife: 'I'm Glad to Be Home'
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog in Matthew Lawrence Divorce: '2023, We're Off to a Great Start!'
Dallas Zoo
Fencing at a Dallas Zoo Monkey Habitat Cut the Same Day as Leopard's Escape, Police Say
Golden Retriever Gets Prosthetic Leg from students
Students Create Prosthesis for Teacher's 3-Legged Golden Retriever: 'Our Kids Are so Smart'
Smile rollout
After Jealous Streak, Family Dog Helps as 'Nanny' to Newborn Twins
Bridget Moynahan posted on her Instagram story a photo of a missing cat flyer of a cat that is called "Bridget Moynahan." https://www.instagram.com/stories/bridgetmoynahan/3014899209799737453/?hl=en
Bridget Moynahan Asks Fans to Help Find a New York City Bodega's Cat Who Is Named After Her
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=540415921449824&set=a.206183841539702 Dallas Zoo eotorspdnSuhhgc h 0hf50cu5530f3aft542h 1 4f55c1g6f77aut1a8utu567 · We'll be sharing another update later early this evening, but in the meantime, for anyone in the areas surrounding the Zoo who may be curious or have concerns - This animal is an adult clouded leopard and weighs 25 lbs. Its habitat is a dense forest, and it is designed for life in the treetops. It is bigger than a house cat and smaller than most bobcats. If you think you see the animals, please do not approach the animal. We ask that you take a photo and DM the Dallas Zoo on social media. To set some minds at ease, if she has made her way off-grounds, this animal isn't a greater risk for pets than animals native to North Texas that roam our surrounding neighborhoods, but if you feel more comfortable bringing pets inside, please do. See less
Dallas Zoo 'Thrilled' to Find Clouded Leopard, Nova, Hours After She Went Missing