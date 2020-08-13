Tucson the dog has been a bit hit with customers — and social media users

Stray Dog Adopted by Car Dealership in Brazil and Given Job as 'Pawfessional Consultant'

This good boy is being put to work!

An adorable stray dog has been given a job as a "car consultant" at a Hyundai dealership in Brazil — and customers, as well as social media users, can’t get enough of him!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Brazilian news outlet A Gazeta, Emerson Mariano, the manager of Prime Hyundai, first began seeing the stray pup several months ago, reported Auto Blog.

Mariano began leaving out food and water for the dog, who is around a year old, according to Brazil’s ES360. The pooch kept coming back, winning over the hearts of the dealership's staff in the process, the manager eventually made the decision to adopt him.

In addition to being given a home and a job, Mariano also decided to name the canine Tucson, a nod to Hyundai's popular compact SUV.

Image zoom Tucson the dog Prime Hyundai/Facebook

As part of his job, Tucson spends his day at the dealership where he can be seen getting behind the wheel, donning a tie, and interacting with customers — all of which is lovingly documented on the pup’s official Instagram account, which has over 130,000 followers.

Unsurprisingly, the "pawfessional consultant" has been a big hit with customers, with Mariano telling Top Motors Brazil that the dog has earned praise for his "very caring and docile nature," according to The Mirror.

"The company has always been pet friendly, so now we decided to embrace this idea in practice too," Mariano added, according to the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Dogs Lovingly Greet Owner Returning Home from Deployment

So what’s next for Tucson?