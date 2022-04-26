Strangers Use Crocodile Pool Toy to Rescue Dog Stuck in Overgrown Australian Lake

Three people in Australia's Northern Territory used quick thinking a couple of pool inflatables to save a struggling dog from the water

A crocodile of sorts helped rescue a dog from an overgrown Australian lake.

According to Storyful, Chris and Daniel Jipp and Chris's wife Laura Julian recently spotted a wayward collie while standing outside in their neighborhood in Australia's Northern Territory.

The group saw the dog, who appeared to be without an owner, run into a nearby lake overgrown with plants. Shortly after entering the lake, the dog tried to get out but struggled to get through all the vegetation in the water.

Worried about the tiring canine, the trio tried to reach the pet and pull the dog out. After three failed rescue attempts, because the lake's "weeds were too thick and deep," Chris, Daniel, and Laura came up with a new plan to save the collie.

"Chris told his brother to go and get a lilo from our house, and he came back with the croc and thong," Laura told Storyful, referring to the pool inflatables the group used for their rescue. "Daniel saw what was going on and came to help rescue the dog."

dog rescued with pool toys

Chris and Daniel each grabbed a pool toy — with a blow-up crocodile or an inflatable flip flop as choices — and waded into the overgrown lake toward the dog while Laura filmed the effort.

In the video, Chris and Daniel use the inflatables for support as they swim out to the dog, stuck paddling in the middle of the lake. Once the duo reaches the pup, the brothers carefully carry the canine back to land.