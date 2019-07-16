Image zoom Netflix; ThatCraftyFriendShop/Etsy

The terrifying Demogorgons from Stranger Things suddenly became a lot less scary.

Fans of the hit Netflix series can turn their dog Upside Down (pun intended) thanks to Etsy user ThatCraftyFriendShop, who is selling Demogorgon head pieces that can fit perfectly on a pup’s head while still looking adorable.

The sizes range from extra small for 5-10 pound dogs all the way to extra large for dogs over 75 pounds, and prices range from $25 to $75, depending on the size ordered.

Fans of the series are already in love with turning their dogs into ferocious demons. In fact, many even ordered the costume for Halloween last year, and are prepared to do so again this coming October.

“My lucy petunia was the scariest demogorgon this halloween! so cute, thank you!,” wrote one purchaser with an adorable photo of their dog dressed up for Halloween last year.

“This is just amazing! Beautiful, beautiful work,” wrote another. “This is so well made! I honestly wasn’t expecting it to be so perfect! Fits great and our dog doesn’t even mind having it on! Doesn’t bother her at all and it is a huge hit in our neighborhood! Thank you!”

Another purchaser ordered a sunflower-themed Demogorgon costume for her bulldog, and gave it a five-star review.

“Received ahead of schedule. Was special order made especially for my English bulldog,” she wrote. “I wanted a ‘sunflower’. It was quality made, beautifully packaged. He is only 7 months old and isn’t warming up to it just yet. I LOVE IT! Thanks my crafty friend!”

But have no fear, these adorable Demogorgon dogs are no threat like the real monsters Eleven, Hopper, Mike, and the rest of the gang face in Stranger Things.