Stranger Gifts 4-Year-Old Twins a Puppy After Finding Balloon Containing Their Gift Wish List

Alvin Bamburg gave 4-year-old twin girls a puppy after he discovered their Christmas list attached to a balloon the children released in Kansas.

Christmas wishes do come true!

In December, Luna and Gianella Gonzalez, 4-year-old twins from Liberal, Kansas, released star-shaped balloons with their holiday gift wish list attached for Santa.

The sisters' mother, Leticia Gonzalez, told Good Morning America that while the balloon sendoff was a special moment for the girls, she had no expectations that anyone would respond to wishes written on the balloons.

"It was a windy day and I just thought it was going to get lost, get caught up in a tree," said Leticia.

The balloons didn't reach the North Pole, but one of the fliers made its way to Alvin Bamburg in Grand Cane, Lousiana. Bamburg retrieved the note on the balloon, which revealed that Luna had asked Santa for candy, a Spider-Man ball, a Frozen doll, a puppy, and a My Little Pony, while Gianella asked for candy, stickers, flowers, earrings, and a My Little Pony, too.

"I opened it, and it was a Christmas list. I just had to do something for them," Bamburg told GMA.

Bamburg decided to post a photo of the note on Facebook and eventually learned who released the balloon for Santa. With help from family and friends, he shipped all the gifts — with the exception of the puppy — to the Gonzalez household

"We did not expect it," said Leticia. "It was a big surprise to us."

But Bamburg wasn't done there: he and his wife bought a puppy named Max for the twins and drove hours from Louisiana to Kansas to gift the canine to Luna and Gianella in person.

Video shown by GMA captured the heartfelt moment that Bamburg delivered Max to the girls.

"We are very blessed. Thank you. Thank you for making my girls so happy," Leticia says to Bamburg in the clip. "You will forever be a part of our family."

In the video, Bamburg also mentions the bond he feels with the Gonzalezes.