Kind Stranger Drives Dog Cross Country to Reunite with 8-Year-Old Owner Fighting Rare Cancer

One Good Samaritan is trying to make life a little brighter for the Miller family.

PEOPLE reported on Monday that the family’s 8-year-old son, Perryn, was diagnosed with rare cancer Stage 4 glioblastoma multiforme while visiting extended family on a holiday vacation in Utah.

During the trip, Perryn was taken to a Utah emergency room for a bad migraine. Tests revealed the boy had a life-threatening brain tumor requiring chemotherapy, which the family plans to stay in Utah to do.

On top of the devastating diagnosis, the Millers lost their North Carolina home in Hurricane Florence last year and are still in the process of rebuilding. In the meantime, they’ve been staying with local family members, who were looking after the Millers’ 8-month-old dog, Frank.

Anna Rasmussen Photography

When former long-haul truck driver Robert Reynolds heard the Millers’ story via Facebook, he was moved to help. Reading about how much Perryn loves his German shepherd pup, he volunteered to transport Frank from North Carolina to Utah, and completed the trip this weekend, reuniting the boy with his best friend — perhaps best medicine during this trying time.

Frank had full reign over the back of Reynolds’ station wagon during the multi-state road trip, which was heavily documented in photos.

“I just think it’s a great thing that Frank can be there with him and help him recover,” Reynolds told KUTV. “He does have a long journey; hopefully Frank helps him out.”

To help Perryn and his family, and to stay updated on the brave boy’s cancer battle, visit the GoFundMe started for the Millers by a friend close to the family.