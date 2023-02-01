'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval

The farmer who found the serval cared for the wild animal before contacting the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge for help; the feline is now recovering at the Arkansas sanctuary

By
Published on February 1, 2023 03:20 PM
Serval cat rescue
Photo: Courtesy of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

A cat commonly found on African savannas was recently discovered on a farm in the Ozark Mountains.

After six months of noticing a "crazy-looking cat" on his property, a farmer in Ava, Missouri, live-trapped the creature and found out it was a female, 30-Lb. African serval cat.

According to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, the farmer cared for the serval cat — feeding the animal and taking it to a local vet — before contacting the authorities and the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, located about two hours south in Arkansas, for help. Officials from the sanctuary made the trip to Missouri to take custody of the wild animal.

"They had taken it to the vet and tried to find if it had a microchip in it, and it didn't," the sanctuary's president Tanya Smith told Fox Weather about the Missouri farmer. "There was no identification for this little African serval."

Since a microchip scan revealed no legal owner for the African serval, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge has taken over the animal's care. The organization is unsure how the wild animal ended up in Missouri, but suspects the feline was released by, or escaped from, an exotic pet breeder.

Upon her arrival in Arkansas, the serval cat received boneless chicken and her own mulch bed that "she seemed to really enjoy," Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge officials said.

The Big Cat Public Safety Act, signed into law in December by President Joe Biden, prohibits the private possession of big cats and makes it illegal for exhibitors to allow direct contact with cubs, but it does not protect species as small as the serval, per Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

Serval cat rescue
Courtesy of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

The Missouri serval was treated for frostbite on her tail and other health issues at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, the sanctuary's marketing director Cheryl King told UPI.

"She was severely anemic, largely due to an infestation of fleas," King said. "Her front right paw had a badly infected toe. The toe had a puncture wound on the bottom, and infection had set in with swelling spreading to the toes alongside the injury."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The African cat would not have survived much longer in the wild due to the infection but is now "doing well and recovering from the procedures performed last week," the refuge shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is looking forward to helping with the serval's recovery and offering the feline a loving home.

Related Articles
https://www.oaklandzoo.org/news/big-cat-rescue
Ailing Big Cats Abandoned at Former Oklahoma Roadside Zoo Rescued and Moved to Caring Homes
Pet cougar living in NYC home surrendered, heading to sanctuary
Cougar Kept As Pet in NYC Apartment Surrendered to Sanctuary, Officials Say Owner Shed 'Tears'
Joseph-Maldonado-Passage
The Private Zoos on Netflix's 'Tiger King' Exist Because of These U.S. Exotic Pet Ownership Laws
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Carole baskin
Who Is Carole Baskin, Big-Cat Sanctuary Founder at Center of Netflix Docuseries 'Tiger King' ?
North Shore Animal League Takes in Puppy Mill Rescues
Pomeranians, Poodles, and Other Purebred Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill and Moved to N.Y. Shelter
cat in suitcase
TSA Officers Discover Pet Cat Stowing Away in New York Luggage After Unusual X-Ray
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
serval
Atlanta Woman Wakes Up to Find a Wild African Serval Cat on Her Bed: 'I'm in Bed Freaking Out'
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
'High levels of radioactive lead' found at Jana Elementary School, study says. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sx7ETka_Y7o. Credit: KSDK
Radioactive Waste Discovered at Missouri Elementary School: 'I Was Heartbroken,' Says Parent
dandra-simmons.jpg
Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Various images/video from Clear The Shelters airlift of 155 shelter cats and kittens Where was the image taken – FLL Airport When was the image taken – 8.2.22 Who took the photograph – Courtesy of Greater Good Charities Full credit line – Courtesy of Greater Good Charities
Rescue Flight Helps 155 Cats from Overcrowded Shelters Get a Second Chance at Finding Homes
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attend Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 26, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)
Ian Somerhalder Says Moving to a Farm with Nikki Reed was 'Magic' and Showed Him 'Moments Matter'