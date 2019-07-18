Town Rallies Together to Save 72 Dogs Caught in Flooded Shelter During Tropical Storm Barry

Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday, and is still wreaking havoc five days later as a rain-heavy storm.

According to AccuWeather, the storm has moved inland dropping heavy rain and causing flooding in states like Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

Barry dumped six inches of rain on Arkadelphia, Arkansas, over a short seven hours, causing flooding across the city. Located in Arkadelphia, the Humane Society of Clark County found their shelter’s kennels, filled with over 70 dogs, inundated with floodwaters early Tuesday morning.

“SOS!!!!!!!!!!!! We are flooded. It’s on the building !!! We need help !! Can any of y’all keep a dog or two at your houses????? It’s bad y’all!!! Help help help !!,” the shelter posted on Facebook with a photo of the flooding outside the shelter.

Animal lovers responded rapidly to this call to help, just a few hours after posting their initial ask for foster homes, the shelter posted an update stating that “people came from all over” and that all 72 dogs were now safe and dry in foster homes.

“All 72 dogs are in foster homes now! This community has come to our rescue. Donations. Cleaning. Fostering. It’s unbelievable !!!! We still have a way to go, but things are coming along,” the shelter added on Facebook, along with a video of the damage.

Another Facebook update said, “today is one of those days that makes you believe in miracles!!”

Unfortunately, not everything could be saved from the floods. AccuWeather reports one of the shelter dogs drowned in the flooding. The Humane Society of Clark County also lost food, medical supplies, and equipment to the floodwaters.

The shelter is now focusing on rebuilding and finding foster homes for some of the cats in their care.

To learn more about the Humane Society of Clark County and how you can help the shelter, visit their website and Facebook page.