Stolen San Francisco Dog Found at L.A. Shelter After Owner Spent Thousands on Airplane Banner

Image zoom www.bringjacksonhome.com

This little pup has made it home!

A dog that was stolen outside of a San Francisco grocery store four months ago has been located at an animal shelter in Los Angeles, the pet’s owner Emilie Talermo told The San Francisco Chronicle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Talermo, the animal shelter was able to identify her 5-year-old miniature Australian shepherd, Jackson, through his microchip.

“I just burst into tears,” she told the outlet of when she received the call from the shelter. “He licked the phone hearing my voice and wiggled his butt.”

The elated dog mom says the shelter did not say who dropped off the pup at their facility and said she doesn’t expect to learn where Jackson has been for the last few months.

“At this point, I’m just happy to have him back,” she said. “He’s fat, so he’s at least been fed.”

RELATED: Missing Florida Dog Found in Michigan Backyard Over 1,000 Miles Away from His Miami Home

Jackson’s first went missing in December, when an unidentified man stole the pup while it was tied up outside The Good Life Grocery store in Bernal Heights.

“It was five minutes and when I came outside he was gone,” Talermo told ABC News at the time. “He’s truly my whole life. He’s a true family member.”

Image zoom www.bringjacksonhome.com

The distraught pet owner went on to create countless “Missing Dog” flyers that she and her friends handed out around the city, as well as launched a GoFundMe account to raise money towards a reward for anyone who helped find the pup.

“There’s a cap of 7,000 dollars. The rest of the money goes to Rocket Dog Rescue,” Talermo told ABC News in December, saying that the rescue had been helping her in her search for Jackson.

RELATED: Owner Finds Dog Missing for 3 Years After Spotting Pup’s Picture on Beer Can

Talermo even spent $1,200 on an airplane banner to fly over the city that directed people to her website where she shared her story and encouraged people to help find her pup.

“It wasn’t cheap, but I’ll do anything for my dog,” she said.

Talermo celebrated the good news on her Instagram Story Tuesday, thanking her followers and everyone who helped her throughout the last four months.

“WE DID IT,” she shared. “WOW can you believe it? Thank you for all the support pouring in! I apologize ahead of time for not responding to all the messages right away but please know I feel the love! He arrived safely at 4 am last night.”